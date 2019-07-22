Kate Middleton turns photographer for son Prince George’s birthday

As Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate the sixth birthday of their firstborn son Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge is bringing out her photography skills to capture her son’s special day.

In photos publicized by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account, the young prince can be seen rejoicing and taking in the summer sun on his family holiday.

“Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday,” read the caption.

“This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!,” it was added further.

On the special occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also dropped in good wishes for the prince as The Sussex Royal account commented: “Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!"







