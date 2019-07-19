Is SRK's son Aryan Khan dating a blogger in London?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is eyeing the release of his film 'The Lion King' in which he has lent his voice to the character of Simba.



While SRK has made it clear in the past that Aryan is interested in filmmaking, it is pretty evident that he has the charisma and magic of his dad.

This makes him immensely popular with the ladies and according to a report in Mumbai Mirror the star kid has been dating a blogger from London.

The report further suggests that Aryan's mother Gauri has also met the girl and the verdict all around is that she is a very sweet girl.

With Aryan ready to take on the world with the release of his film, it will be interesting to see this chapter unfold in his personal life also.