Nick Jonas' emotional note for Priyanka doubles her birthday bliss

KARACHI: The dynamic personality of Indian cinema Priyanka Chopra was filled with a bunch of joy on her birthday as she received love and sweet greetings from her hubby Nick Jonas, who she married late last year.



"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the 26-year-old American singer Nick Jonas wrote on his Instagram page with an adorable photo of Priyanka wearing a pastel pink saree.





While nick's brother Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, also paid tribute to the birthday girl.

Joe shared on his Instagram Story a photo of him holding ELLE U.K. magazine's August 2019 issue, which features Priyanka on the cover.

"Happy birthday sis!" Joe wrote. "Love ya! Look it's you!"

Sophie posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her and Priyanka sitting and cuddling together while wearing casual clothes and paper crowns.

Nick and Priyanka got married as per Christian and Hindu traditions on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur, India. The three-day extravagance took place at Umaid Bhawan palace. While Christian ceremony, which took place on the evening of December 1, was conducted by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Senior.

The duo is obviously enjoying an ideal married life. Just recently, a viral video surfaced online where the couple can be seen swaying and singing to Jonas Brothers’ hit single Sucker.



