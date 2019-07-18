Sara Ali Khan spotted rushing at airport

MUMBAI: B-town’s favorite new couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town and their fans are rooting to ship them together.



Recently, ‘Simmba’ girl was spotted running through the crowd at the airport and her fans are wondering if she is off to see Kartik.

Rumors are that the star couple is dating, although there isn’t any official confirmation on it.

The couple will been seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal, which is touted to be sequel of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal.

The movie will hit the screens on Valentine’s 2020.