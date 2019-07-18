Tom Holland gets spotted with mystery woman and it is not Zendaya

Hollywood star Tom Holland has left a plethora of hearts broken after he was spotted cosying up with not Zendaya but a blonde mystery woman.

Many fans were pinning all their hopes on the 23-year-old ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actor and his co-star Zendaya to get together amidst link-up rumors but it looks like they will have to accept another mystery woman adorning the heartthrob’s arms.

In circulating photos, the two were spotted together at British Summer Time in Hyde Park, London earlier this week as they shared chuckles and waited for their drinks.

Both of the lovebirds were seen donning an all-black look.

Fans were not too pleased to see the actor with someone other than Zendaya after which they took to Twitter to express their rage and anguish over their favorite on-screen duo not being together off-screen.