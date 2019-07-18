Priyanka Chopra turns 37: Friends, fans flood internet with birthday wishes

KARACHI: Showbiz iconic personality Priyanka Chopra Jonas --who turned 37 today (Thursday, July 18 2019) -- would surely throw a huge birthday bash for her friends and family to celebrate the auspicious moments.



The crazy fans of Priyanka -- one of the highest-paid and most popular celebrities of India -- have been flooding the internet with birthday wishes and greetings.

Priyanka has received a huge applause as an actress, while she is also liked by her millions of admirers as a singer and film producer.

The dynamic actress rose to fame after winning the Miss World 2000 pageant, and has even won a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards.



The Bollywood Diva was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016, and named one of the 100 most influential and powerful people in the world on more than a couple of occasions.