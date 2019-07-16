‘Game of Thrones’ breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Los Angeles: The final season of "Game of Thrones" smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by any show in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods Tuesday.
The fantasy epic was followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," with Amazon´s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic a distant second after gaining 20 nominations for the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.
