Tue Jul 16, 2019
July 16, 2019

'Game of Thrones' breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

Tue, Jul 16, 2019

Los Angeles: The final season of "Game of Thrones" smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by any show in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods Tuesday.

The fantasy epic was followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," with Amazon´s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic a distant second after gaining 20 nominations for the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.

