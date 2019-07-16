‘Game of Thrones’ breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

Los Angeles: The final season of "Game of Thrones" smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by any show in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods Tuesday.



The fantasy epic was followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," with Amazon´s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic a distant second after gaining 20 nominations for the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.