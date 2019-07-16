Usman Mukhtar to play Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s next

Pakistan’s esteemed writer Anwar Maqsood is gearing up to bring forth another hit play to theaters which is encircling Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar made the announcement on his Instagram telling fans and followers that his next play with the acclaimed Kopykats Productions would feature the premier’s character as well which would be essayed by him.

He also revealed that the play written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood, will be premiering in Islamabad from July 24 at Pakistan National Council of Arts.

“So this is happening!! I’m playing Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s and @kopykatsproduction next production Naach na Jaanay premiering 24th July at Pnca Islamabad. #kopykats#usmanmukhtar #anwarmaqsood,” read his caption.

As of now it remains unclear whether PM Khan’s cricket days would be brought to light or if the present day situation would be depicted in the play.

