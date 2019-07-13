What were Meghan Markle’s first thoughts after first date with Prince Harry?

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand strong symbolizing a perfect marriage for many, fans all around have expressed their interest in knowing how the duo had initially begun their relationship.

Acclaimed television host Lizzie Cundy speaking to Fabulous Digital, revealed that all the Duchess of Sussex was interested in, was knowing if Prince Harry was ‘nice’ prior to their first date.

Cundy revealed her first thoughts after finding out she landed a date with the Duke of Sussex, saying: “When I heard about Harry ‘I said what a catch’ and she said ‘yeah I know!’”

“We both had had breakups and a bit of a past, and she was asking lots of questions about mine. She wanted kids and she wouldn’t mind an English guy," she added.

"People are saying she’s a social climber, but you want to be someone people look up to and you are proud to be on the arm of. But I think good for her, she’s had the catch of the century,” she continued.

"[We chatted] a bit about Vancouver that it was so away from everything and there wasn’t much to do there. That’s why she loved London. I could see the stars in her eyes," she went on to say.

The couple is still going strong after they dated for two years before getting engaged in 2017 and tying the knot in 2018. The pair welcomed their first born son Archie earlier in May this year.