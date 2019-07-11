close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Was Kartik Aaryan missing Sara Ali Khan while she was away?

Thu, Jul 11, 2019

While our star girl Sara Ali Khan had been enjoying her vacation in London with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, someone back in Mumbai may have been missing her dearly.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who has been in the news over link-up rumors with Sara Ali Khan turned to Instagram with a cryptic post and fans and followers are sure that the 23-year-old starlet is the subject of behind it.

Posting a monochrome and gloomy picture of himself, the actor captioned the photo: “If I miss you ‘ had a face.”

If i miss you ‘ had a face

Fans cannot help but link the caption to Sara who had been conveniently away from the scene enjoying her family time in London after wrapping up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ alongside Kartik.  

