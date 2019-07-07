Anushka Sharma trolled for not knowing what the signal for a four is: India vs SL

Bollywood star Anushka Shamra has become the latest subject of memes on the internet over appearing to not be familiar with some of the technicalities of cricket as she cheered for her husband Virat Kohli-led India on Saturday.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the 31-year-old PK actor was spotted during the India vs Sri Lanka clash during the ICC World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds, asking a person seated next to her about the signal for a boundary.

From the looks of it, the actor can be seen saying “What is the signal for a four” followed by her making the gesture before she and the person sitting beside her break into a chuckle.



While it is entirely acceptable for someone to be unaware of the sports' technicalities, netizens on Twitter spared no time to take a dig at Anushka for possessing a ‘limited knowledge of cricket’ despite being married to one of the most iconic cricketers of all time.



