Mila Kunis reveals she and Ashton Kutcher are still in the 'honeymoon phase'

Hollywood’s power couple of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are four years strong despite the recurrent rumours suggesting they have parted ways and recently the duo had even grabbed headlines for the amusing way in which they tackled the gossips surrounding their marriage.

Speaking about her relationship with her longtime partner, the 35-year-old ‘Friends with Benefits’ star revealed to E! News that, they are still in their “honeymoon phase.”

"My husband does not annoy me. He really doesn't. I don't know if this happens later, we've only been married a handful of years," she stated.

"It's very much in the honeymoon phase of things. We still really love and like each other daily,” she added.

"I have the world's greatest husband. I swear, I got very lucky, man," she had told the entertainment portal earlier.

The two Hollywood stars had dated for a period of two years before tying the knot four years ago and currently have two children together.