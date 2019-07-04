close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 4, 2019

Zaira Wasim shares Abdul Qadir Jeelani's inspirational quote about changes of fortune

Thu, Jul 04, 2019

Former Indian actress Zaira Waseem on Wednesday  shared  an inspirational quote of  Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jeelani (R.A)  days after receiving a mixed reaction over her decision to quit Bollywood career for Islam.

Posted on her Instagram stories the quote read: "Do not become the candle that gives light to others but itself remains in darkness. Do not follow the desires of yourself. Should the Lord wish. He himself will pick you out and prompt you to be a source of guidance. He himself shall endow you with the inner strength to endure the changes of fortune and will instill within your infinite wisdom.".

Zaira Wasim, best known for her role in Indian blockbuster movie 'Dangal', sparked a social media storm with her decision to  quit Bollywood career which she said had  interfered with her faith.



