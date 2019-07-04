Zaira Wasim shares Abdul Qadir Jeelani's inspirational quote about changes of fortune

Former Indian actress Zaira Waseem on Wednesday shared an inspirational quote of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jeelani (R.A) days after receiving a mixed reaction over her decision to quit Bollywood career for Islam.

Posted on her Instagram stories the quote read: "Do not become the candle that gives light to others but itself remains in darkness. Do not follow the desires of yourself. Should the Lord wish. He himself will pick you out and prompt you to be a source of guidance. He himself shall endow you with the inner strength to endure the changes of fortune and will instill within your infinite wisdom.".

Zaira Wasim, best known for her role in Indian blockbuster movie 'Dangal', sparked a social media storm with her decision to quit Bollywood career which she said had interfered with her faith.







