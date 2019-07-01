Zoha Rahman becomes Marvel’s first hijabi character with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Muslim representation is finally paving its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the first hijab-clad character is officially getting introduced in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Forbes reported that British actor and model Zoha Rahman had been entirely oblivious of what the future held for her two years prior as she sat in a theater ecstatic to find Muslim representation in an extra who played a hijab-clad student sitting at the back of Peter Parker’s class in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

“I thought about it for days after that. I was like— I’ve never seen that before,” she said about that moment in the film.

Little did she know that she will be making huge strides for an improved representation of South Asians and Muslims in Hollywood by starring in the same franchise that took her by surprise earlier.

Speaking about her audition, Rahman stated: “I didn’t actually know what I was auditioning for until I was in the audition room.”

She added that after she received the script subsequent to a non-disclosure agreement getting signed did she realise she will be in a Marvel movie.

“It meant so much to me. for me to have the opportunity to play a character and represent so many girls that I know personally and that I love and admire,” she told Forbes.

“We grow up watching television and blockbuster movies. And if we don’t see ourselves on those screens, then we don’t really exist, do we?” she added.

“We are still stuck in that little caricature stage. I call it the ‘Trio of Ts.’ We’re either the techie, the terrorist, or the taxi driver,” Rahman said.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal will be hitting theaters tomorrow on July 2, 2019.