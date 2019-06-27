Priyanka, Nick leave for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding destination in private jet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are off to the pre-wedding celebrations of Joe Jonas and Sohphie Turner as they get on-board a private jet on Thursday in Paris.
The Bollywood diva and the singer were spotted leaving Paris in a private jet for the nuptials of the "Game of Throne" star with the Jonas brother which are said to take place on Sunday.
The 36-year-old "Quantico" star was seen rocking a chic and comfy striped outfit with matching shades and heels while Nick kept it casual with a navy blue t-shirt and a green jacket.
On the other hand, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen travelling with the lovebirds in the private jet accompanied by a little girl.
The family heads to the south of France where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expected to tie the knot once again in a second wedding.
