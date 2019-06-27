Priyanka, Nick leave for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding destination in private jet

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are off to the pre-wedding celebrations of Joe Jonas and Sohphie Turner as they get on-board a private jet on Thursday in Paris.

The Bollywood diva and the singer were spotted leaving Paris in a private jet for the nuptials of the "Game of Throne" star with the Jonas brother which are said to take place on Sunday.

The 36-year-old "Quantico" star was seen rocking a chic and comfy striped outfit with matching shades and heels while Nick kept it casual with a navy blue t-shirt and a green jacket.

On the other hand, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen travelling with the lovebirds in the private jet accompanied by a little girl.



The family heads to the south of France where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expected to tie the knot once again in a second wedding.