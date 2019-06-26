Alia Bhatt launches YouTube channel to share insight into her personal life

Bollywood’s beauty queen Alia Bhatt has taken over the silver screens as she marked herself as one of the leading actors in the industry, and now the actor is looking to expand her platform with a YouTube channel.

The 26-year-old Highway actor launched her account with an introductory video explaining why she thought of jumping on the bandwagon and starting a YouTube channel.

“What you’ll get to see on my YouTube channel is a lot of me being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. Good days, bad days, funny days, hectic days, simple days, sweet days, just days,” she shared as she sat in front of a camera.

On the work fronts, the actor will be sharing screens with her real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherjee’s upcoming ‘Brahmastra.'