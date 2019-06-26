Alia Bhatt is spitting image of mother Soni Razdan in her throwback photo

Bollywood’s glam girl Alia Bhatt already appears to be the spitting image of her mother but the latest throwback photo posted by Soni Razdan has led to fans flipping out on the starlet being a carbon copy of her mother.

The Highway starlet’s mother and acclaimed Indian actor Soni Razdan turned to Instagram to take her followers to a trip to nostalgia with a picture of her from her days of yore but turns out, the followers were having a hard time digesting that the sepia-toned shot from decades ago is not of Bhatt but her mother.

"When I was 21 .... #sigh #youth #whenwewereyoung #thosewerethedays.", the Yours Truly actor said on Instagram.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old Raazi actor had also taken to Instagram a few days prior and posted a throwback shot of her with her mother as the two look identical.









