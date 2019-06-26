Fact-check: Is this a photo of cats actor Keanu Reeves saved from euthanasia?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A photo of US actor Keanu Reeves surrounded by dozens of cats has been shared thousands of times in multiple posts on Facebook alongside a claim that he saved cats from being euthanised during his travels around the world. The claim is false; the photo has been doctored to include Reeves; versions of the photo without Reeves have circulated online since at least 2012.
The doctored photo was shared in this Facebook post on April 16, 2019, by a page with more than 15,000 followers.
It has been shared more than 37,000 times.
The Portuguese language caption translates to English as: "American actor Keanu Reeves has saved many cats from euthanasia. During his trips all over the world, every time when he finds a cat in life-threatening danger he would take it with him to the US. All cats have been sterilised and vaccinated and currently live in a shelter all for themselves."
Below is a screenshot of the post:
The same photo has been shared thousands of times alongside a similar claim on Facebook by multiple users.
The claim is false; the photo has been doctored to include Reeves.
A reverse image search on Google found the same image without Reeves published in this tweet on June 24, 2012.
Below is a screenshot of the tweet:
Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading post (L) and photo in the June 2012 tweet (R):
The same photo in the June 2012 tweet was also published on a blog page on July 26, 2012.
Another reverse image search found the photo of Reeves in the doctored image was taken from a separate photo of him sitting on a park bench. The photo was published here by Los Angeles based entertainment website E! News on June 15, 2010.
The photo is credited to Ron Asadorian, a photographer for Los Angeles-based entertainment news agency Splash News.
Below is a screenshot of the report:
The same photo has been debunked by US based fact check site Snopes here.
