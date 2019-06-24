Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff reportedly break up

MUMBAI: Indian actress Disha Patani, who had been making waves ever since her dream Bollywood debut in 2016, and her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff have reportedly 'broken up,’ Indian media reported.



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had never confirmed to being in a relationship, but according to Indian media reports the two lovebirds have decided to call it quits.

Disha and Shroff will continue to remain friends but have officially split, NDTV citing Pinkvilla reported.

According to the report, the decision to call off their relationship was taken mutually, a few weeks ago.

Disha was last seen in 'Bharat', starring Salman Khan and will next be seen in 'Malang'.