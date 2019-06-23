Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow movie to be influenced by Breaking Bad: Kevin Feige

After the release of "Avengers: Endgame", fans may have thought Natasha Romanoff’s story has come to a close in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is some good news for fans who looked up to the resilient and dauntless character of Black Widow.

While the Scarlett Johannson-embodied character was introduced first in 2010-released Iron Man 2, the highly-lauded character has not had a solo movie in the MCU, which explains her origin story as well as some other questions that were hovering over heads since her first on-screen appearance.

However, the original Avenger is finally getting her standalone film, shooting for which has already begun.

According to the Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige speaking to iO9, the Johannson-starrer will be heavily influenced by hit TV series "Breaking Bad" as well as "Better Call Saul".

"There’s a method to the madness. There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before," he stated.

"I look at 'Better Call Saul' as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own apart from 'Breaking Bad' because it informs you about so many things you didn’t know about before. So time will tell which way we’ve gone with a supposed Black Widow movie,” he added further.

The Cate Shortland directorial will be releasing in MCU’s Phase Four and will be featuring Ray Winstone in one of the roles, as per a report by Variety.