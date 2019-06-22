Sharmeen Obaid's docu-series 'Aagahi' makes it to Cannes Lions International Fest

Two-time Academy award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has her eyes set on another major victory internationally after her awareness docu-series 'Aagahi' bagged nomination for the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity amongst 30,000 notable work in 89 countries from across the world.



With this feat, 'Aagahi' has become the first Pakistani series to be nominated at the Cannes Lion for the Sustainable Development Goals Lion in the Gender Equality category. It is a documentary series that sheds light on ways to educate women about their constitutional rights in Pakistan.

Speaking on Aagahi's nomination, Chinoy revealed, "Aagahi is a campaign designed to create awareness in women so they are able to navigate the police and judicial system with confidence in Pakistan. The impact created in rural and urban communities through AAGAHI has been tremendous and we at SOC Films are delighted to be shortlisted for the Cannes Sustainable Development Goals award."



'Aagahi' consists of short animated clips in Urdu imparting education to women on topics that have since then started discourse.

The matters that 'Aagahi' has raised awareness on include Pakistani law on domestic violence, divorce, cyber crimes and inheritance as well as how to lodge an FIR.

One of Pakistan’s leading actresses, Aamina Sheikh has lent her voice for the series produced over a course of seven months by SOC Films in partnership with Women Action Forum.

Cannes Lions is the global benchmark for effective creative marketing communications. Every year, Cannes Lions explores the value of creativity in branded communication: from product and service development to the creative strategy, execution and impact.

The awards celebrate new ideas shaping the next wave of creativity.