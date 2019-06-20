Julia Roberts praised for keeping celebrity status at bay, as she waits at packed restaurant

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts may have reigned over theaters and the industry since an extensive period but the actor has refrained from using her celebrity status to cash off its perks, for which she has received ample praises.

The 51-year-old Pretty Woman actor was spotted recently out on a Father’s Day lunch earlier this week and was found in search of a table at a packed restaurant along with her husband and three children.

The owner of Falafal Place, Ami Hussain revealed that he had informed the family of the restaurant being full: “I said, 'We are quite full right now, but if you guys want to go for a walk for half an hour I promise you that when you will be back … I'll get you a table.'"

The family turned away after that which brought one of the eatery’s servers to ask Hasan to not send them away.

"I said, 'What are you talking about? She's just a regular person,'" he said.

"He said, 'No, she's a famous lady from Hollywood.' Meantime, she walks out, comes back a half an hour later, I sit them down, I still don't know who they are,” he added.

"After that people said to me, 'Wow. I mean, she came here from all the restaurants in Winnipeg, on Father's Day. You should be very proud.' I said, 'I am,’” he added.