close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 20, 2019

Good news for Marvel fans as Avengers: Endgame is returning to theaters with new footage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 20, 2019

Marvel fans, buckle up to reassemble at theaters as the highest-grossing, box office-shattering, tear-jerking Avengers: Endgame is making its way back to theaters with additional scenes, as was confirmed by Marvel chief Kevin Feige.

The president of Marvel Studios unveiled the exciting news, leaving fans ecstatic during the Spider-Man: Far From Home presser where he stated that the Avengers’ final film will not just be returning to theaters but will also be featuring a few additional scenes.

While the film is not an extended cut, as clarified by Fiege, it will be featuring some new things as a marketing push, including a post-credit scene which had been missing from the previously screened version, making it the only MCU film without a post-credit scene.

While the film currently stands merely $44 million away from dethroning James Cameron’s Avatar, there-release might help it get there.

The film is set to hit theaters once again on June 28, 2019. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment