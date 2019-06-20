Good news for Marvel fans as Avengers: Endgame is returning to theaters with new footage

Marvel fans, buckle up to reassemble at theaters as the highest-grossing, box office-shattering, tear-jerking Avengers: Endgame is making its way back to theaters with additional scenes, as was confirmed by Marvel chief Kevin Feige.

The president of Marvel Studios unveiled the exciting news, leaving fans ecstatic during the Spider-Man: Far From Home presser where he stated that the Avengers’ final film will not just be returning to theaters but will also be featuring a few additional scenes.

While the film is not an extended cut, as clarified by Fiege, it will be featuring some new things as a marketing push, including a post-credit scene which had been missing from the previously screened version, making it the only MCU film without a post-credit scene.

While the film currently stands merely $44 million away from dethroning James Cameron’s Avatar, there-release might help it get there.

The film is set to hit theaters once again on June 28, 2019.