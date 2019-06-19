Anthony Mackie opens up about playing the new Captain America after Chris Evans

With the high grossing Avengers: Endgame that shook the box offices all around the globe with unforeseen climaxes and changes in the story-lines, the star cast is finally stepping forward to open up about what is next for their characters.

Anthony Mackie who immortalized the character of the Falcon aka Sam Wilson in the Captain America and Avengers films stepped forward shedding light on the new role he has been assigned as Captain America by Steve Rogers himself, as we see at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking about the responsibility entrusted on his shoulders and how he found out about the unforeseen change, Mackie revealed at Celebrity Fan Fest panel: “It was a cool moment, the fact that usually they sit you down, and it's Kevin Feige and all the producers and they're like, 'You're gonna do this.' But it was a cool moment that I got to learn it from one of my dear friends (Chris Evans), instead of somebody else.”

"I love Chris. Chris is an amazing Cap. And I feel like, what he's been able to do with that character, very few people have been able to do in any cinematic universe or span of films. Because he's played Cap for a lot of movies. To take that over, to be a part of that, the legacy of that, is a huge challenge. It's something where a lot of people are going to expect me to be Chris Evans in the same suit, but a black dude. And that's definitely not going to happen,” he added further.