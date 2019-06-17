Frantic Pakistani cricket fan goes viral in India after Pakistan’s loss

Pakistani cricket fans have made their love for the sport and their country quite evident to the world this ICC World Cup and one such fan has grabbed eyeballs across the border in India, over his melodramatic protests after the team’s loss against India.



Internet fame is something Momin Saqib, who hails from Pakistan and dwells in London, knows all too well as his extreme and energetic reactions full of passion for the Pakistan team in both times of grief and celebration have always managed to grab eyeballs of audiences from not just Pakistan, but India as well.

After Pakistan’s dreadful loss against India in Sunday’s ICC World Cup match that drew over one billion views from all over the world, Saqib from King’s College London caught the attention of Indian fans who poked fun at Pakistan and took delight in in the reaction that poured from frenzied cricket fans like him.

In his latest video, the dynamic fan can be seen sullen, as he protested of irresponsible behavior by the team while a friend wipes his tear away to make the moment more dramatic.



