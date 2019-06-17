Pakistan wins at humor, says Mahira Khan as netizens react to India's win

Pakistan may have lost the high-octane mega clash against India, but we undoubtedly would rout the neighbors if a meme battle is to break out –and Mahira Khan agrees.

The 34-year-old Raees star turned to Twitter after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the World Cup match against India, sharing a video of a fuming and disgruntled fan that perfectly sums up the feelings of the entire Pakistan.

Retweeting the video, the actor commented: “Meanwhile.. winning at humor #INDvPAK.”

After Pakistan suffered the fatal blow at the hands of India in yet another World Cup match, Pakistan fans sought solace through humour and memes while bashing the players for the reckless performance.

Here are some gems from Pakistani Twitter that prove that we indeed win at humour:



