Shahid Kapoor remained uninvited to Saif and Kareena's wedding

Once passionate lovers, it looks like Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor carry beef as they are not on cordial terms ever since their split.



In fact, when Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan shortly after breaking up with Shahid Kapoor, she hadn't invited him to her wedding ceremony.

This was revealed by Shahid Kapoor himself during the chat show BFFs with Vogue with Neha Dhupia.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor delved into details about his past and spoke about his exes, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.

Shahid shared that while he was invited to Nick and Priyanka's reception in Mumbai last year, he was not invited to Saif and Kareena's.

When asked about Kareena, who tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan back in 2012, he said, “About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.”

The 37-year-old actor also revealed which movie he regrets passing on.

"I regret not doing the film 'Rang De Basanti'. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it."

He was also asked if he wished to undo a film. Admitting that it's 'Shandaar' starring Alia Bhatt too, Shahid answered, “Even I was confused when I saw the film”.

On the professional front, Shahid will next be seen in 'Kabir Singh' alongside Kiara Advani. The film will see the light of day on June 21.