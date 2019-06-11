Inside Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston's sprawling mansion worth $49 million

Step inside Hollywood's favourite ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's palatial Beverly Hills mansion worth $49 million that is back on the market and up for grabs once again.



The former couple purchased the house for $13.5 million in 2001, and it is now valued at a whopping $49 million.

Pitt and Aniston tied the knot with each other in 2000, however got divorced in 2005.

They sold the house a year later which is now listed by Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland.

Their luxurious structure boasts a patio, a living room that can accommodate upwards of 20 people, a tiled kitchen, a swimming pool, and a screening room.

According to Daily Mail, "The property was built in 1934 sprawls 12,000 sq ft with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms."





Moreover, the living room opens to the pool, and also has space for a bed. The grounds house a tennis court and a guest quarters. According to the Daily Mail, the ‘home was built by Frederick March and designed by Wallace Neff.’



While married to Aniston, Pitt was rumoured to have entered a relationship with Angelina Jolie with Angelina Jolie while shooting for 2005 film 'Mr & Mrs Smith'.

It was then when Pitt parted ways with Aniston and married Jolie.

He also called it quits with Jolie in 2016, and has been involved in a custody dispute over their six children ever since.

Subsequently, Pitt and Aniston were spotted at each other's parties.