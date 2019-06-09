Miley Cyrus has a message about consent after she gets groped in public

After getting groped by a fan in the midst of a hefty crowd, singer and actor Miley Cyrus broke her silence saying nobody has the right to touch her without consent.

The Hannah Montana star turned to Twitter after the appalling incident that shocked many breaking her silence with a powerful message about consent.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She can't be grabbed without her consent," she stated.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the actor was leaving a hotel in Barcelona accompanied by her husband Liam Hemsworth through a large crowd of fans when a man jumped in towards her, first feeling her hair and then groping her before forcefully kissing her till she was rescued by her bodyguard who pushed the harasser away.

She was then shielded by Liam who put an arm around her upon realizing Miley had been subjected to harassment amidst the mob.