Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan visit mosque with covered faces to celebrate Eid

MUMBAI: Adding fun to the Muslims' celebrations on Eidul Fitr, a host of celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity have extended their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid.



While, Kartik and Sara Ali Khan appeared to be different while celebrating their Eid as the lead pair of the recently released Love Aaj Kal 2 were seen covering their faces as they visited a mosque to celebrate Eid. Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a green outfit and covered her face, in order to avoid a frenzy at the mosque.



Both the stars spending a lot of time together. Besides shooting for their upcoming Imtiaz Ali film 'Aaj Kal', the two have also been snapped many a times post shoot, enjoying each other's company.



And on the auspicious occasion of Eid, Kartik took to his social media account to extend Eid greetings to his fans by sharing a picture with Sara as they visited a mosque covering their faces. Earlier in the day, Sara had wished all her fans Eid Mubarak by sharing a picture with her mother Amrita Singh.







Everyone is waiting eagerly to see what magic Imitiaz Ali is looking to re-create with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for Love Aaj Kal 2. And we totally love the chemistry the lead pair share both on and off screen.

