Nicholas Cage divorces wife Erika Koike four days after marrying her

Hollywood star Nicholas Cage and his fourth wife Erika Koike have parted ways merely four days after tying the knot.



As per reports, the two were handed the divorce three months after they got married as the 55-year-old filed for an annulment only four days after he got hitched to her claiming to have been ‘too drunk’ to marry.

Reports further revealed that the actor had claimed that the union of the two had been based on fraud as Koike had kept her criminal records as well as her relationship with another person, under wraps.

The two were spotted engaged in a heated argument only hours after their wedding on March 23 outside the Bellagio hotel.

On the other hand, Koike had claimed for spousal support as she stood against the actor’s decision to annul the marriage which he was unable to attain and instead managed to get a quick divorce.

Presently, it remains ambiguous whether Koike was given the spousal support she appealed for.