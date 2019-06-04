Sara Ali Khan: I’ve done my bit to prove I’m not a product of nepotism

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan may have had some support from her super star parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh to make it big with just two films, but the actor has undeniably proved that her talent is the main key that led to her success.

While the 23-year-old Ivy League grad has been all too familiar with fame ever since she was a child, her sudden surge to fame after Kedarnath and Simmba did hurl labels of nepotism her way as well.

Responding to claims of her being a product of nepotism, Sara responded in an interview with Harpers Bazaar India saying: "The most negative connotation of nepotism is that people find an unfair, unearned, invalid, unnecessary advantage to somebody born in a family of actors."

"From what I see, I’ve done my bit to prove that I may have what it takes. And I’ve managed, somewhat successfully, to disassociate from that word. If you can be appreciated for your work then none of this matters. I am immensely proud and grateful that I am their daughter, but I am on my way to establish an identity wherein there’s more to me. And this is just the beginning. I have a long, long, long way to go,” she added.

Moreover, during the interview she also revealed that she shares a close bond with her mother and finds it hard to live away from her: "I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem? I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she’s away even for a few days. There’s nothing I hide from her. But having said that, she’s the only person I fear."

