Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to kick off Coolie No 1 shoot in Bangkok

Newbie in B-Town, Sara Ali Khan has swiftly made her mark in the industry and has scored projects faster than perhaps any debutantes in the past.

With her film Aaj Kal already on floors alongside Kartik Aaryan, the latest buzz has suggested that the starlet is prepping up to begin working with megastar Varun Dhawan for their film Coolie No 1.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the remake of the Govinda and Karisma 1991-starrer is said to be kicking off its shoot from August this year in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok.

Moreover, the film’s crew will also be heading to Goa to film while it has been reported that the idea behind using Bangkok as an international location is to attract the modern audience.

The report revealed: “The idea this time too is the same as filming abroad gives the film a fresh vibe. The basic premise of a coolie caught between two girls remains the same but there are many new changes in the screenplay for it to appeal to today’s audience.”



The film will be ready to hit theaters on May 1, 2019.