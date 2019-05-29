Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aaryan’s home, pictures go viral

Bollywood's new sensation Sara Ali Khan and her crush Kartik Aaryan are in the limelight these days.

The couple who is rumoured to be dating seem to be paparazzi's favourite as they are often snapped during public outings.

Recently, Sara paid a visit to Kartik Aaryan's house and the pictures of the duo have gone viral.

Fans can’t stop gushing over the glimpse of their favorite stars.

The ‘Kedarnath’ starlet was spotted in casual attire while Kartik Aaryan was seen in a light colored loose shirt with a blue P-Cap on head.



On the work front, the duo will next be seen in their upcoming movie 'Aaj Kal'.