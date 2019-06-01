Sara Ali Khan's unseen picture from Saif and Kareena's wedding is pure royalty

The internet world is downright obsessed with newbie Sara Ali Khan. From gushing over her sporty gym looks to digging up her old pictures, the fixation has moved to another level now.

Recently, an old family picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding took the internet by storm.

The priceless picture features Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.

The nawab of Pataudi looks debonair in a gold sherwani with his begum Kareena Kapoor by his side.

However, it is Saif's kids Sara and Ibrahim that command all the attention in the picture.

A 17-year-old Sara Ali Khan made a pretty picture in a yellow lehenga. While her then 11-year-old brother looks adorable in a sherwani.

Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh before the couple got divorce in 2004 after which Saif tied the knot with Kareena in 2012.



When Sara appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, she revealed how Amrita dressed her up for Saif and Kareena's wedding.

She said, "I must tell you, mom dressed me for my father's wedding," debunking the popular belief that there was any bad blood between Saif and Amrita.

Sara also said, on the show, that it was not awkward for her when Saif married Kareena. "I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, 'Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.' My father also never said, 'This is your second mother' or made it uncomfortable in any way."

She added, "I see my father today and I see my mother today and I think that they are both much happier than they would have been together. Therefore, everyone around them is happier. What I have today is two very comfortable homes as opposed to one uncomfortable home," Sara said.