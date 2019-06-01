Shah Rukh Khan orders Peshawari chapal on Eid from Pakistani cousin Noor Jehan

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has ordered a special gift on Eid-ul-Fitr from his Pakistani based cousin sister Noor Jehan.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a special connection with Peshawar, as King Khan has called for a special gift ‘Peshawari chapal' from his cousin.

Noor Jehan while talking to the media revealed that few days ago Shah Rukh Khan made a special request to her for Peshawari chapal for not just him but for his son Aryan too.

She further said that she bought ‘Veer Zara’ actor a black colored chapal and for Aryan she has chosen a brown one.

Noor Jehan also told the press that this special request made to her by King Khan has been fulfilled and she has sent him the traditional footwear of Peshawar through a postal service.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has taken a break from movies for a while after the massive dismissal of 'Zero' at the box office.