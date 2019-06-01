Vidya Balan in tears, talks about body shaming in poignant viral video

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has not been one to shy away from calling out the toxicities that exist in the Indian film industry as well as the society in general.



The 40-year-old Kahaani actor unveiled a video recently that started widely circulating featuring her addressing a topic which she has fallen prey to herself quite often –body shaming.

The video starts off with Vidya singing in a melancholic and regretful tone “Kabhi tu moti kahta hai, kabhi to chhoti kahta hai [Sometimes you call me fat, sometimes you call me short].”

The video goes forward showing the actor with smudged makeup and teary eyes as she voices her views against people poking fun at a person’s physical appearance with special significance on their skin tone, weight and height.

By the end, the actor throws away her dupatta wrapped around her shoulders and recollects her confidence urging people to not shatter the self-confidence of someone by making inappropriate remarks on their physical appearance.