Ranbir Kapoor follows Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt secretly

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is known to steer away from the public eye by keeping himself distant from social media platforms.

However, it is also a known fact that the Sanju star owns a secret Instagram account which he uses to stalk people, and it looks like Ranbir has finally revealed who it is that he actually stalks.

PinkVilla reported that during an event, the actor spilled the beans on who he keeps a tab on, on Instagram and the very exclusive list includes the names of both of his exes, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Apart from these two, he also stated the name of his girlfriend Alia Bhatt as well as Ranveer Singh.

Earlier during Arbaaz Khan’s show, Katrina had confirmed that Ranbir owns a secret Instagram account and he was the one who had taught her how to use it.

Asked if she has a secret account, Katrina replied: “No, no. I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works.”