Salman Khan says Katrina Kaif should 'get married and produce children'

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has always had a soft spot for his former lady love Katrina Kaif who after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor in 2016 has remained single.

However, the 35-year-old’s Bharat co-star thinks it is high time for her to get ready to mingle and finally settle down.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif was asked what the latter would be if she hadn’t ended up as an actor to which he replied: “She should be married and produce kids.”

The answer certainly left Katrina taken aback as she reacts by explaining the interviewer’s question to him again but to no avail as he responded that ‘there a is lot of work’ involved with motherhood as well.

On the other when the Zero actor was faced with the question of when she plans to settle down on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, she stated: “No clue. I am taking one day at a time. Life is unpredictable. We don't know what happens."

"As a person, I do believe in the institution of marriage and having kids. That I do,” she added.