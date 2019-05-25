Kami Sid dismissed as Aurat March organizer over rape claims, ‘bullying tactics’

Pakistani trans activist Kami Sid after leaving social media users taken aback with allegations of rape and intimidation coming afloat against her, has now been sacked from the board of organizers of Aurat March as well.

When the acclaimed model who was known to be a voice fighting for the marginalized trans community in Pakistan landed in contention, numerous people were left staggered for her association with the Aurat March as one of the organizers.

Clearing the air, the organizers of the annual International Women’s Day event issued a statement affirming that Sid had been terminated from the platform on the basis of these very allegations and her ‘bullying tactics’ within the groups.

“We have been aware of these allegations and members of our group have also been subjected to Kami’s bullying tactics. We removed Kami as the organiser of Aurat March due to these very allegations and we stand in solidarity with those who have come forward with their allegations of sexual violence,” the statement read.

“The allegations stayed within a whisper network for many years because of the very serious cost and risk they could pose to an extremely marginalized community. However, now that the call-out has been made we would just like to highlight that the Khwajasira community is an immensely vulnerable and institutionally oppressed in Pakistan, and, as this conversation moves forward, we must all make sure to separate the individual and their actions from the larger community,” it further read.

“We the organisers of Aurat March, stand in resolute solidarity with the Khwajasira community,” they added before concluding the statement.