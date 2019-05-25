First Arabic Netflix series is a supernatural teen drama titled 'Jinn'

Netflix has rolled out its first Arabic series Jinns’ first teaser.



The plot of the series revolves around a teenager’s plan touring an ancient city of Petra. The danger starts when they all end up meeting a Jinn in human form who asks them for their help to stop an evil counterpart from taking other people's lives.



Last year, Netflix announced to release its first ever original Arabic series. The show’s screen writer Bassel Ghandour said: "We are really excited about this. It is very common in Middle East that people know someone who has a jinn story, so it’s nice to take that and turn it into a fun and mysterious teen adventure that everyone can enjoy."



The series 'Jinn' is all set for its premier on 13th June 2019 on Netflix.