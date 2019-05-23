TV anchor slips up, refers to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone while reporting Lok Sabha polls

With the election results for India presently underway, the unofficial winners of the Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya janta Party has under its banner numerous celebrities who are winning it for the right-winged party, including veteran actor Sunny Deol.

While Deol is currently in the lead for the Modi-led BJP, some are unintentionally mistaking him for Bollywood star Sunny Leone resulting in things taking an awkward turn.

One Indian journalist while reporting the elections made headlines himself after he mistakenly referred to as Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone, which led to social media users going down in fits over the gaffe.

The Rangeela starlet took the opportunity to poke fun at the journalist and his error as well as she turned to Twitter saying: “Leading by How many votes ???? ;)".

On the other hand, Deol who had joined BJP in April of 2019 is presently in the lead in Gurdaspur constituency with over 21,000 votes.