Natalie Portman denies singer Moby’s claims, calls him a ‘creep’

Hollywood star Natalie Portman has become the talk of town lately after singer Moby in his freshly released memoir claimed she had flirted with him and had asked him out.

Refuting the claims by the singer, the 37-year-old Black Swan actor called him a ‘creep’ and called it deplorable that he made the story up to sell the book.

"I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating, because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she stated to Harper’s Bazaar.

"He said I was 20; I definitely wasn't. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me," she added.

"I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. He was on tour and I was working shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate,” she continued.

Moby in his book had tweeted: “I was a bald binge drinker and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me.”

Later responding to Natalie denying his claims, Moby wrote on Instagram: “I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we'd never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date.”

"And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can't figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement," he added.

"I completely respect Natalie's possible regret in dating me (to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn't alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history,” he further stated.







