‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner slams petition demanding remake of season 8

The groundbreaking hit series of HBO 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner has slammed the petition demanding the remake of season 8 as the season premiered its finale on Sunday.



The season 8 of the hit series has failed to please the audience that is demanding the sensible remake of the hit series.

Reacting to this, Sophie who played the role of Sansa Stark in the series broke her silence over the petition and said that it is ‘disrespectful’.

She said while taking to New York Times: “I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful,"

She further added: "Honestly, I’m not surprised. People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel.”

The ‘Time Freak’ actor also stated that: “So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way,"

Sophie also shared her thoughts over Sansa’s ending in the series: "It was kind of the perfect ending for her,” she said.

Earlier, infuriated fans of GoT had also signed a petition demanding the remake of season 8 with a sensible script penned by competent writers.