Salman Khan makes newbie Sharmin Segal’s day ‘so special’ with best wishes, love

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended best wishes and good luck for newbie Sharmin Segal following the release of the trailer of her upcoming film “Malaal’.



Newbies Sharmin Sehgal and Meezaan Jaaferi are all set to redefine love in their debut film ‘Malaal’.

The makers of Malaal have officially introduced Sharmin and Meezaan to the media and the audience at the much talked-about trailer launch today.



Salman Khan took to Twitter sharing a throwback photo of little Sharmin Segal, saying “Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal.”

The Bollywood superstar went on to say “May this new journey bring you all luck and love.”

Commenting on this, Sharmin thanked Salman Khan for her best wishes and love.

The newbie says “Thank you sooo much. Have been your fan since forever! This means sooo much, this day is just feeling so unreal right now! thank you for making it so special.”



