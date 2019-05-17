Amitabh Bachchan's throwback picture with baby Kareena Kapoor is winning hearts

Amitabh Bachchan has recently uploaded a picture showcasing everyone's favourite Kareena Kapoor when she was an adorable little kid and it has gone viral over the internet.

The picture has been seen by Big B's million fans and has become quite the rage.

The photo dates back to the sets of 1983-film Pukar where you can see Amitabh Bachchan nursing an injured baby Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alongside the picture, Big B’s caption read, “Guess who .. ? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!”

The super adorable picture was clicked when baby Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone to visit daddy Randhir Kapoor on the sets of the film, and that is when she hurt her leg and Big B was kind enough to put medication on it.



On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in a mystery thriller with Emraan Hashmi titled 'Chehre'.