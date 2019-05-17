close
Fri May 17, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2019

Priyanka Chopra exudes Lady Diana vibes, recreates the royalty's iconic look at Cannes

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 17, 2019

FRENCH RIVIERA: Priyanka Chopra, the graceful Indian actress who has now become the ultimate global icon, made for a stunning debut at the prestigious 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

And, she made head turns with her first appearance at the event.

Pee Cee looked every bit like a dream in a white immaculate gown which was inspired by the iconic Lady Diana and what she wore at one of her Cannes outings.

The gorgeous look was a recreation of Lady Diana's strapless white gown.

Earlier, she took to her Instagram account and uploaded series of black and white pictures featuring iconic personalities who have graced the event in the past. It included, Lady Diana, Sophia Loren and Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly at the Cannes Film Festival. Soon, it was being reported that PeeCee might recreate one of these looks at her debut at Cannes.

Priyanka attended the screenings of a documentary on HIV/AIDS titled '5B' at and later, a musical fantasy titled Rocketman, based on the early years of musician Elton John.

