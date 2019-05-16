Instagram queen Selena Gomez says social media has been 'terrible' for her generation

Hollywood actor and singer Selena Gomez who reigned over Instagram and other social media platforms with millions of followers stepped forward with a word of advice for the millennials who are living their lives online.

Addressing a press conference at Cannes for her new film ‘The Dead Don’t Die’, shed light on how for her generation, social media has been a ‘terrible’ place.

“I think our world is going through a lot obviously. But for my generation specifically, social media has been terrible,” she stated.

Adding that innumerable young people were oblivious of what significant events unfolded around the world, she said: "It's a useful platform but it does scare me when you see young boys and girls not really aware of the news going on.”

"It's selfish - I don't wanna say selfish, that's rude - but it's dangerous for sure,” she added.

Gomez who became the most followed person on Instagram last year routing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, said she tries to use the platforms in a constructive manner: “I'm very grateful I have the platform in any way, I can still share things I'm passionate about. I don't take a lot of pointless pictures I like to be intentional with it.”