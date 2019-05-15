Anushka Sharma says goodbye to Bollywood after Zero's failure?

MUMBAI: Indian film industry's sparkling star and wife of Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma has revealed why she's been out of Bollywood since her last film Zero - which badly failed to attract audience.

Amidst the growing speculations that she is planning to quit her acting career, the actress, in an interview, said: "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time."

Anushka added: "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep."

Though her performance as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy, was lauded by critics as well as the audience. The actress has been missing from the big screen since then. She has not signed even a single film after the 2018 release.

Anushka and Kohli are spending time together these days as a picture from their Goa outing is making rounds in the media .