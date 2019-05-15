close
Thu May 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2019

Anushka Sharma says goodbye to Bollywood after Zero's failure?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 16, 2019

MUMBAI: Indian film industry's sparkling star and wife of Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma has revealed  why she's been out of  Bollywood since  her  last film Zero - which badly  failed to attract audience.

Amidst the growing speculations that she   is planning to quit her acting career, the actress, in an interview, said: "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time."

Anushka added: "In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep."

Though her performance as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy, was lauded by critics as well as the audience. The actress has been missing from the big screen since then. She has not signed even a single film after the 2018 release. 

She was last seen on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in 2018 which failed miserably at the box office.

Anushka and Kohli are spending time together  these days as a picture from their Goa outing is making rounds in the media .

