Taylor Swift apologizes to ex Joe Jonas for railing at him after breakup

American pop sensation Taylor Swift has been known to be throwing shade at her former lovers from time to time in her songs but it looks like she has some regret over doing it to a certain someone who is now married.

The Blank Space hit maker appeared at the Ellen DeGeneres show recently to make amends with a few things she had done in her days of yore out of sheer uncontrollable emotions.

Speaking about what she had said about her ex Joe Jonas during her earlier interview on the show in 2008, Taylor stated: "Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah," she said. "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

In her previous interview, right after her breakup with Joe Jonas who is now married Sophie Turner, Taylor had stated: “There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch...We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really, really great who's right for me. [...] When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

